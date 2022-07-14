Punjab’s Ludhiana Improvement Trust officers held while “accepting bribe”

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau held two officers of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Thursday, while “accepting bribe money.”

The two were arrested from LIT office in Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana, Punjab, where a team of Vigilance sleuths conducted a raid.

Surendra Lamba, Ludhiana Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Economic Offences Wing of the Vigilance Bureau, said that LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and a junior assistant Harmeet Singh were arrested.

“The junior assistant was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money in front of the executive officer,” said SSP Lamba.