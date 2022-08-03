scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre launched in Ludhiana

The hi-tech centre was set up at a cost of Rs 35.96 crore. More than 1,400 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ludhiana under the ICCC and Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said it would bring about a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body and police administration.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 3, 2022 11:30:39 am
The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city and will operate from the municipal corporation’s D Zone office in Sarabha Nagar. (Representational image)

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Tuesday inaugurated Punjab’s first hi-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under which 1,401 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city.

The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city and will operate from the municipal corporation’s D Zone office in Sarabha Nagar.

The ICCC will help to oversee traffic, law and order, monitoring of LED lights, sewage treatment plants, common effluent treatment plants, rooftop solar panels, encroachments and defacement, revenue collection of municipal corporation that will include property tax, water and sewerage, disposal, pet registration etc., cow-cess collection, assessment and decision making, measuring of air quality with data sourced from state and central pollution control boards, vehicle tracking system for monitoring of solid waste trucks, municipal corporation vehicles, city bus services and others.

Nijjar said that 330 more cameras are being installed in Ludhiana that will be attached with ICCC and help monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along Buddha Nullah, stray animals etc. Thirty vehicle-mounted camera systems are also being installed on police and municipal corporation vehicles that will help to keep surveillance through live feed during demolitions, protests, public gatherings or functions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

Nijjar said that 600 external infrared illuminators with 200m range would also ensure better monitoring even during zero visibility. This will help enhance the security in Ludhiana and we hope people will feel more secure, he added.

He also said that this ICCC would bring a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body and police administration. He said that the ICCC is a revolutionary step that will not only make Ludhiana safe but will also improve delivery of the municipal corporation’s citizen-centric services.

Nijjar said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government was committed to develop Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, as one of the best cities in the country with ultra-modern facilities and excellent infrastructure.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:30:39 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

5

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED
Parliament Live

LS adjourned till 12 noon as Oppn raises slogans over 'misuse' of ED

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement