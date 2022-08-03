Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre launched in Ludhiana

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Tuesday inaugurated Punjab’s first hi-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under which 1,401 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city.

The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city and will operate from the municipal corporation’s D Zone office in Sarabha Nagar.

The ICCC will help to oversee traffic, law and order, monitoring of LED lights, sewage treatment plants, common effluent treatment plants, rooftop solar panels, encroachments and defacement, revenue collection of municipal corporation that will include property tax, water and sewerage, disposal, pet registration etc., cow-cess collection, assessment and decision making, measuring of air quality with data sourced from state and central pollution control boards, vehicle tracking system for monitoring of solid waste trucks, municipal corporation vehicles, city bus services and others.

Nijjar said that 330 more cameras are being installed in Ludhiana that will be attached with ICCC and help monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along Buddha Nullah, stray animals etc. Thirty vehicle-mounted camera systems are also being installed on police and municipal corporation vehicles that will help to keep surveillance through live feed during demolitions, protests, public gatherings or functions.

Nijjar said that 600 external infrared illuminators with 200m range would also ensure better monitoring even during zero visibility. This will help enhance the security in Ludhiana and we hope people will feel more secure, he added.

He also said that this ICCC would bring a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body and police administration. He said that the ICCC is a revolutionary step that will not only make Ludhiana safe but will also improve delivery of the municipal corporation’s citizen-centric services.

Nijjar said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government was committed to develop Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, as one of the best cities in the country with ultra-modern facilities and excellent infrastructure.