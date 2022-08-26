scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Punjab’s dairy farmers to meet govt officials today to discuss compensation

Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president of Punjab Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), said that they will meet state government representatives on Friday around 12.30pm.

The pakka dharna site in Ludhiana on Thursday (Express)

Punjab dairy farmers, who are staging a protest outside Verka milk plant in Ludhiana, on Thursday said that the state government has called them for a meeting on Friday to discuss their demands.

Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president of Punjab Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), said that they will meet state government representatives on Friday around 12.30pm. “Let’s see what happens in the meeting. If our demands are met with, we will lift the dharna else it will continue. We first staged a protest on May 21 outside the Mohali verka milk plant demanding hike in prices of per kg fat in milk. On May 24, we had a meeting with government officials where it was decided that cost of per kg fat in milk will be Rs 55 of which Rs 20 will be given by Milkfed, the
cooperative society that runs Verka milk plants in the state, and the rest will be borne by the state Government.

During the Budget Session, when Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked to explain the delay in disbursing the payment to the farmers , cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that it will be done soo. However, till now Verka milk plants have paid their share and the government is no where in the picture,” he said, adding that The outstanding payment amounts to Rs 123 crore.

Punjab has lakhs of dairy farmers and of them around 7,000 have big farms. The small farmers give milk either to cooperative societies or private dairy farmers. Punjab farmers produce 3 lakh litres milk per day of which 1.25 lakh litres is marketed and rest is consumed in villages, Sadarpura said.

Veerpal Singh Dhillon, vice-president of BKU Kadian, said, that they also want lumpy skin disease in cattle to be notified so that farmers can get compensation for losing animals. “We also need compensation to cremate carcasses,” he said, adding that delegation of BKU Kadian and PDFA will meet government officials on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the protest by PDFA and BKU Kadian continued outside Verka milk plant in Ludhiana on the second day. As a result, the plant was closed.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:38:35 am
