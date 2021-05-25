Punjab’s daily case count slips below 5,000-mark, receives fresh vaccine supply of 50,000 doses

A total of 54,077 Covid vaccine shots (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) were administered in Punjab on Monday. (Express File)

For the first time in the last one month, Punjab recorded less than 5,000 cases in a day on Monday, the state health bulletin said.

Punjab on Monday, recorded 4539 fresh Covid cases, while adding 178 more deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours, the state bulletin said. The number of fresh recoveries (6803) again exceeded the number of new cases on Monday.

On April 22 this year, Punjab’s daily Covid case count had breached the 5,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic started last year, with the state recording 5456 cases in a day. Since then, the state has been consistently recording more than 5,000 daily cases.

Even as the daily Covid case count falls in Punjab, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover at a worrying 2.47 per cent mark, the highest in the country.

With 178 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached touched 13468 on Monday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state so far stood at 543475, of which 54996 were active. A total of 387 patients are on ventilator support and 6743 are on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 1728 deaths reported Monday, 17 deaths were reported from Patiala, followed by Sangrur (16), Ludhiana (15), Bathinda (14), Amritsar (13), Muktsar (11), Ferozepur (nine), Mansa, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur (eight each), SAS Nagar (seven), Barnala, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Fazilka (six each), Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar (four each) and Faridkot and SBS Nagar (three each).

On Monday, the highest number of fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (507), followed by Mansa (401), Amritsar (340), Jalandhar (334), Muktsar (310) and Bathinda (308). The state’s positivity rate for the day stood at 6.51 per cent.

A total of 54,077 Covid vaccine shots (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) were administered in Punjab on Monday. Meanwhile, Punjab on Monday received a fresh supply of 50,000 doses of Covishield from the Centre (free of cost supply) for phase-I and phase-II beneficiaries (healthcare, frontline workers and 45+ population).