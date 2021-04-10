Punjabi singer Karan Aujla visits Ludhiana central jail, ADGP orders probe

The Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Punjab, has ordered a probe after it came to light that Punjabi singer Karan Aujla visited the premises of Ludhiana Central Jail Thursday and later had lunch at the official residence of the jail superintendent, located near the jail building.

Sources said that Aujla along with his 4-5 friends visited Ludhiana Central Jail Thursday and met Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora in his office. Later, he spent some time at Arora’s official residence. Sources said that the matter reached the ADGP after it came to light that the security did not check mobile phones of Aujla and his friends as per jail protocol.

However, trashing the allegations, Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora while speaking to The Indian Express said that Aujla was his ‘family friend’ and came on a ‘personal visit’. “Karan Aujla is my family friend. He is my son’s good friend. He just came on a personal visit with 4-5 other friends. They sat in my office for few minutes only and later we went to my official residence for lunch. He is not a criminal and the matter is being blown out of proportion.”

Arora added that the allegations regarding not checking the mobile phones of Aujla and his friends were ‘completely false’. “CRPF personnel are also deployed at Ludhiana central jail and it is not possible that they did not check mobile phones of Aujla and other guests. Whosoever enters jail premises has to undergo strict checking and so did Aujla and my other guests. He came on a personal visit as my family’s guest and I have communicated the same to my seniors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab ADGP (Jails) P K Sinha said that he has marked an enquiry to DIG (Jails) and the report was awaited. “Visiting the jail premises is not an issue but mobile phones cannot be allowed inside the inner jail premises. However, in the outer office and residential area, superintendent can allow some persons to carry mobile phones. However, I have asked the DIG to check the matter thoroughly and submit his findings.”

Asked if the visit was found to have any links with Sarpanch Gurdeep Rano, who was booked in a high-profile drug case and is said to have good relations with Aujla, ADGP said, “It doesn’t seem so. But matter is being probed.”