Punjab yet to extend support to bandh call, farm leaders urge public to lend support

THOUGH SAMYUKT Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed to all states to extend support to its upcoming Bharat Bandh call for September 27, Punjab is yet to make any announcement in this context.

Meanwhile, though new CM Charanjit Singh Channi had expressed his desire to visit the Singhu border, there has been no word on the same so far. “The government is still in reorganisation mode as of now, hence they are in their own tussle…As rights of states have been deprived due to farm laws, we appealed to them to support this bandh. We expect large-scale participation from all sectors on September 27, when there will be a bandh on road as well as rail traffic,” Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda told The Indian Express.

The bandh call has been made for 6 am to 4 pm. The dharna at Delhi borders will also compete 10 months on September 26. Farmers have given a call of bandh of government as well as private institutions on Monday, but the state government is yet to take a call on it.

Dr Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said, “As this historic struggle completes ten months, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for Monday to be observed as Bharat Bandh against the anti-farmer unions government. From 6 am to 4 pm that day, everything would be closed throughout the country, all government and private offices, all educational and other institutions, all shops, industries and commercial establishments, all public events and functions. Public and private transport shall also come to a halt during this period. All emergency establishments and essential services including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner. The call has already received a ringing endorsement from all sections of society.”

Though SKM said everything will be closed on September 27 voluntarily, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced reopening of schools for classes IX to XII Monday onwards.

Jagmohan Singh said, “Movement is gaining strength in Himachal Pradesh too, hence government intentionally reopened schools on Monday. They could have opened on Tuesday as well. We hope that despite this move, we will get support from Himachal Pradesh.” SKM members said they appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women to extend solidarity to the farmers that day.

The All India Bank Employees Association has extended their support to SKM. An SKM leader said: This bandh will be historic as already meetings are happening in states like UP, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh etc. to mobilise people…”