scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Punjab: Woman’s body found stuffed inside iron box, husband arrested

The police said 47-year-old Kulwinder Kaur was married to Jaswinder Singh (46) and her family members said her husband used to suspect her of infidelity and often thrashed her.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 20, 2022 4:51:20 pm
murder, mumbai, indian expressAn FIR has been registered on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the woman’s brother-in-law. The ASI added, “It is suspected that Jaswinder killed Kulwinder Monday night and fled.” (Representational File Photo)

The Punjab Police Tuesday arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife after her body was found hidden inside a box at the couple’s home in Rauni village of Ludhiana district’s Payal tehsil. The man, who had initially gone absconding, was later arrested, the police said.

The police said 47-year-old Kulwinder Kaur was married to Jaswinder Singh (46) and her family members said her husband used to suspect her of infidelity and often thrashed her. A few days back, after a fight, she had left home but had returned after Jaswinder insisted.

ASI Satpal Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said after the woman’s family could not reach Kulwinder or her husband over phone, they reached the home only to find that the gates were locked from outside. Singh said, “When they scaled the walls and reached inside, they found the doors open. They checked the rooms and found an iron box and some clothes lying outside. Upon opening the box, they found Kulwinder’s body inside. The accused apparently took out the clothes from the box and put the body inside.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the woman’s brother-in-law. The ASI added, “It is suspected that Jaswinder killed Kulwinder Monday night and fled.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...

The couple was married for more than a decade and had no children. Kulwinder hailed from Dhuri of Sangrur district. While it was Kulwinder’s second marriage, for Jaswinder, it was his third.

The body has been sent for an autopsy at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. An FIR was registered against Jaswinder Singh at Payal police station.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

SC refers Sena, rebel MLAs' pleas to larger bench, says petitions raise constitutional questions

SC refers Sena, rebel MLAs' pleas to larger bench, says petitions raise constitutional questions

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA
Kerala

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA

Rupee depreciation against USD lower than other currencies: CEA

Rupee depreciation against USD lower than other currencies: CEA

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement