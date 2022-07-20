Punjab: Woman’s body found stuffed inside iron box, husband arrested

The Punjab Police Tuesday arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife after her body was found hidden inside a box at the couple’s home in Rauni village of Ludhiana district’s Payal tehsil. The man, who had initially gone absconding, was later arrested, the police said.

The police said 47-year-old Kulwinder Kaur was married to Jaswinder Singh (46) and her family members said her husband used to suspect her of infidelity and often thrashed her. A few days back, after a fight, she had left home but had returned after Jaswinder insisted.

ASI Satpal Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said after the woman’s family could not reach Kulwinder or her husband over phone, they reached the home only to find that the gates were locked from outside. Singh said, “When they scaled the walls and reached inside, they found the doors open. They checked the rooms and found an iron box and some clothes lying outside. Upon opening the box, they found Kulwinder’s body inside. The accused apparently took out the clothes from the box and put the body inside.”

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the woman’s brother-in-law. The ASI added, “It is suspected that Jaswinder killed Kulwinder Monday night and fled.”

The couple was married for more than a decade and had no children. Kulwinder hailed from Dhuri of Sangrur district. While it was Kulwinder’s second marriage, for Jaswinder, it was his third.

The body has been sent for an autopsy at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. An FIR was registered against Jaswinder Singh at Payal police station.