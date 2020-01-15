Punjab woman set on fire three days before marriage, suffers 90 per cent burn injuries

According to the preliminary information, two masked men allegedly barged into her residence in the Vishwakarma Puri area, poured diesel and set her on fire. According to the preliminary information, two masked men allegedly barged into her residence in the Vishwakarma Puri area, poured diesel and set her on fire.

Three days before her marriage, a woman was set on fire allegedly by two masked men who barged inside her home in Ludhiana Tuesday. The 29-year old has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition is critical. No FIR has been registered yet.

According to the preliminary information, two masked men allegedly barged into her residence in the Vishwakarma Puri area, poured diesel and set her on fire.

The woman, who was scheduled to get married on January 17, had gone to verandah to use washroom when the family heard her scream.

The family which was busy in marriage preparation doused the fire and rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, her father Hajinder Singh said. He also said that they saw two masked men fleeing from the house.

The police, however, said no one was seen entering the house as per the CCTV footage. “She has suffered 90 per cent burns and her condition is critical. The case is tricky,” SHO Amarjeet Singh, Division number 6 police station, said. The woman is unfit to talk to the police and her family’s statement is yet to be recorded.

