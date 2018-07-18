Punjab: Woman, 4 others booked for tying Home Guard volunteer to tree, thrashing him

A volunteer with the Home Guard department of the Punjab police was beaten up. (Express photo) A volunteer with the Home Guard department of the Punjab police was beaten up. (Express photo)

THE FARIDKOT police Tuesday booked a woman, Navdeep Kaur, her husband Raju and three others for allegedly thrashing a volunteer with the Home Guard department of the Punjab police.

Police said Kaur and the others allegedly tied the man, Iqbal Singh, to a tree on the premises of her residence in Machaki Mal and beat him up. He was in uniform and was tied to the tree with his own turban, eyewitnesses said. Iqbal was admitted in Guru Gobind Singh Medical college, Faridkot, with injuries on his face and bruises on other body parts. Navdeep Kaur also got herself admitted in the hospital, alleging that Iqbal had hit her first with a brick and also “misbehaved” with her.

No arrest has been made yet. A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

Iqbal is posted in Sadar police station of Kotkapura in Faridkot district. As per Iqbal’s statement, he was passing through the village towards his village, Phidde Kalan, when he was ‘gheraoed’ by Raju Singh and Navdeep Kaur and later was beaten up. Iqbal added that Raju Singh had borrowed some money from him and had not repaid him despite requests. A probe was on, police said.

