Punjab witnesses lowest number of Covid deaths since March this year

Punjab recorded 104 fresh Covid cases, as per the daily state health bulletin on Friday

The bulletin added that only two people succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest single-day death toll since the second wave peaked in March this year. One death each due to Covid was reported from Muktsar and Kapurthala.

With the addition of the two fresh deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16215 on Friday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to date was 598,130, of which 1,238 were active. A total of 13 patients are on ventilator support, and 168 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of fresh cases on Friday were reported from Ferozepur (20), followed by Bathinda (15), Jalandhar (13), Amritsar (9), and Ludhiana (8). There were no new cases reported from Barnala, Mansa, Moga, and SBS Nagar districts. A total of 43057 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with the state’s overall daily positivity rate dropping to 0.24 per cent.

A total of 1.68 lakh doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Friday.

A total of 648 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, and at least 51 people have succumbed to the disease so far, the daily health bulletin added.