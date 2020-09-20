Punjab: With parents’ nod, students of classes IX-XII can visit schools outside containment zones

The orders of MHA issued on August 29 and the subsequent guidelines issued by the state government on September 9 imposing additional restrictions in urban areas including curfew on Sundays would continue to be in operation. (Representational)

In partial modification of Unlock 4.0 guidelines in compliance with the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Punjab government on Sunday allowed students of classes IX to XII to visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on a voluntary basis to take guidance from their teachers starting Monday.

However, this permission would be subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre on September 8.

According to an official spokesperson, the State Home Department has issued detailed instructions to also permit skill or entrepreneurship training in national skill training institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centers registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Government of India or state governments.

Likewise, the activities of National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Developments (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers have also been allowed from Monday, subject to strict adherence of the said SOPs.

The orders of MHA issued on August 29 and the subsequent guidelines issued by the state government on September 9 imposing additional restrictions in urban areas including curfew on Sundays would continue to be in operation, added the spokesperson.

