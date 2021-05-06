Punjab way behind Haryana, Rajasthan in jabs for 18-45

As per a state health bulletin, Punjab has administered a total of 12.70 lakh doses of vaccine till Monday including 4.16 lakh first doses to healthcare and frontline workers. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

While the Punjab government has failed to start Phase 3 of the Covid vaccination drive for 18-44 age group at its government centres even after five days of its launch on May 1, the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday showed that neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan have inoculated 1.23 lakh and 1.79 lakh beneficiaries, respectively, in this age group.

Private hospitals in Punjab, in contrast, have vaccinated only 1,530 people in this age group.

The drive has failed to start in government hospitals and health centres in Punjab, where it will be free of cost. In private hospitals, beneficiaries are paying Rs 1,250 per dose for Covaxin and Rs 900 for Covishield.

A state government statement on Wednesday said although a payment of Rs 10.37 crore has been made to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 30 lakh doses, no schedule for supply has been received yet.

Dr G B Singh, Director, Health, told The Indian Express that first supply of nearly 3 lakh doses of Covishield, of the total order of 30 lakh doses is expected to be delivered in the next 7-10 days. “We cannot comment on why our doses haven’t been delivered till now but there wasn’t any delay from our side in placing the order. It was placed as soon as the Centre informed us about the new policy,” Singh said.

He said Punjab is yet to contact Bharat Biotech for placing an order for Covaxin.

With 1.25 crore people estimated in the 18-44 age group, the state would require at least 2.50 crore doses to vaccinate all of them, said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, Nodal Officer, Covid-19, Punjab.