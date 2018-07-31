Punjab: Wanted suspect in murder of Rupinder Gandhi’s brother found dead in Canada

Gurjot Garcha Gurjot Garcha

Wanted in the murder case of Manminder Singh alias Mindhi of Khanna, alleged gangster Gurjot Garcha from Punjab died under mysterious circumstances in Canada.

Reportedly, he did not wake up Monday morning after going to sleep Sunday night. On August 20 last year, Manminder Singh alias Mindhi was shot dead outside his residence in village Rasoolra of Khanna. He was the brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi.

A day after murder, their rival Gurjot Garcha posted on Facebook and claimed responsibility of the murder. In a Facebook post, Garcha claimed he got Manminder killed because ‘he was using his brother Rupinder Gandhi’s name for cheap publicity’.

Earlier, Garcha was also a part of Gandhi gang and Gandhi Group of Students Union (GGSU) but later parted his ways.

Khanna police nominated him in FIR for murder conspiracy but he was never arrested and was believed to be in Canada. Police suspected that he hired contract killers to get Mindhi killed while he himself posted on Facebook from Canada.

On March 14 this year, police arrested a sharpshooter Naresh Kumar alias Arjun from Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming that he shot Mindhi dead.

Several Facebook posts on Monday claimed that Garcha returned from a party Sunday night but did not wake up on Monday. He died in sleep reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

He was a native of Dhandhari area of Ludhiana. In 2015, he has escaped from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) of Ludhiana with the help of his accomplices possessing arms. He was arrested in an attempt to murder case and admitted at CMCH due to a bullet injury where his accomplices struck and took him along.

Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said, “We had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Garcha after Mindhi’s murder. We are yet to get official confirmation of his death from Canadian authorities. Information will be verified soon.”

