Violence in schools: Three youths attack Class XII student inside CBSE exam centre in Ludhiana

Two incidents of alleged violence in private schools were reported in Ludhiana district Thursday. In the first incident at a school in Ludhiana city, three youths allegedly opened attack on Class-12 student, minutes after he took his board exam.

In second incident at a school in Khanna town, a former student allegedly attacked a teacher for refusing a marriage proposal.

In the first incident, three students allegedly attacked a class XII student at a private school in Ludhiana minutes after he took his class XII board exam, Thursday.

Police said the youths were waiting for him outside. The student, identified as Sandeep Tiwari (18), recognized the attackers and rushed inside the campus and youths also ran after him. They allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and hit him with a flowerpot. However, school staff and security guards intervened and saved the student.

The incident also left other students in panic.

The incident took place at Gujranwala Guru Nanak (GGN) Public School, Rose Garden, which was a centre for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and hundreds of students from three schools – Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Police DAV Public School and New GMT Public School- were there to appear for the exam.

Gunmeet Kaur, principal, GGN Public School, said, “A student Sandeep Tiwari (18), class-12 student of Police DAV Public School, was exiting the campus after exam. He went outside and saw three youths waiting for him. Sensing trouble, he ran inside the campus to save him and the accused also ran after him. They opened attack o him and one of them was also holding a sharp-edged weapon. They also smashed a flower pot on his back but the timely intervention of our staff and security guards saved the student. Security was already deployed as our campus is a CBSE exam centre,” she said. “We have already provided police with the CCTV footage,” she added.

Staff and other students present on the spot managed to nab one of the attackers Jaswinder Singh (19) and handed him to police.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, in-charge Ghumar Mandi police post, said that three youths have been identified as Jaswinder (19), Kamal (25) and Krishna (21), adding that prima facie it seems to be a case of old enmity.

He added that injured student was undergoing treatment and statements were being recorded for further action.

Former student opens attack on teacher for refusing marriage proposal

In the second incident reported Thursday, a former student allegedly opened on his teacher for refusing marriage proposal, at a private school in village Jaspalon of Khanna Thursday.

The youth identified as Yuvraj Singh (20) allegedly opened attack with sharp edged weapons on Navjot Kaur at DN Everest Model High School in village Jaspalon of Khanna.

Police said that the youth barged into the classroom where Navjot was teaching and abused her. Then he rushed out of the school campus and waited for school hours to get over. When she was coming out, he allegedly opened attack on her with sharp edged weapons. Police said that the teacher received grievous injuries on her face and head. She received more than 200 stitches, said the surgeon on duty at Civil Hospital Khanna. He said that nearly 200 stitches had to be put to stop bleeding.

In her statement to police, Navjot Kaur told police that Yuvraj was her ex-student and had completed class 12 from this school. Nearly a month back, he had sent her a marriage proposal through text messages on phone and he had warned her not to repeat it. However still, he kept sending her messages and she had blocked his number. On Thursday, he first barged into the classroom and abused her. Later, he opened attack on her with sharp-edged weapons following which she got unconscious and collapsed on floor. She added that she used to teach Yuvraj earlier.

Khanna DSP Raj Parminder Singh said that the girl had joined school as a teacher just a year back only and both are nearly of same age. “She had refused her marriage proposal and had also warned her to stay away from her but he kept bothering her. We have registered FIR against the youth and he is absconding,” said DSP. “The girl is now out of danger but has received more than 200 stitches,” he said.

FIR against Yuvraj Singh was registered under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and other sections of IPC at Sadar Khanna police station on the statement of Navjot Kaur.

