Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla inaugurates 100-bed facility, Covid war room under ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’ campaign

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday launched the ‘Zimmewaar Sangrur’ campaign and inaugurated a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in the hall of the Kali Mata Temple in Sangrur.

Singla has also set up a Covid war room that would provide round the clock assistance in terms of bed counts, oxygen concentrators, plasma donors, availability of blood, vaccine and medicines. People can reach out to the war room and will be assisted by volunteers in a single call. The helpline number will soon be provided to the public, he said.

“Sangrur is prepared to defeat Covid as we are procuring vaccines at a large scale. This 100-bed facility has been created to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients. Medical staff will be available here round the clock to ensure that people need not to run from pillar to post for basic requirements,” Singla told reporters at the Covid care centre.

He added that their government will also increase the capacity of beds available at Sangrur Civil Hospital from 120 to 135 soon, and other medical requirements including oxygen were also being ensured.

The minister said that the facility will operate round the clock.

“We are also launching three Covid medical vans fitted with oxygen concentrators that will visit distressed patients at their homes to shift them to the Covid care centre for treatment. Oxygen is the most sought-after requirement these days, and we are in process of setting up an oxygen plant in Sangrur to meet all medical requirements,” Singla said, adding, “It is my responsibility to serve the people in this hour of crisis.”

The minister also said that teams of volunteers will be active on ground to resolve Covid-related issues. He added that the administration is expanding medical infrastructure on a war footing so that the third Covid wave can be thwarted at an early stage.