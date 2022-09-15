Punjab: Vigilance makes third arrest in foodgrain transportation scam

The Ludhiana vigilance range on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old commission agent (arhtiya) from Mullanpur Dakha in the alleged grain-lifting, transportation and labour cartage tenders scam case.

The commission agent has been identified as Krishan Lal alias Dhoti Wala, who is the third one to be arrested in the scam.

Earlier, former Congress minister for food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a contractor Telu Ram were arrested in the case.

Ludhiana vigilance range SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that during the probe it came out that Lal used to procure foodgrain from UP and Bihar at cheap rates and used to sell it at higher rates in Punjab. He was also allegedly involved in bogus billing related to irregularities in tenders.

“He is known to Ashu and another accused Rakesh Kumar Singla. He runs his commission agent shop at Mullanpur Dakha and has been arrested. We have recovered Rs 12 lakh from his possession and the source of the money is being probed,” said the SSP.

“During questioning, it has come to light that low quality foodgrain procured from other states was being mixed in high quality ones in Punjab. Lal also owns some shellers which thrived in connivance with food and civil supplies department officials and other accused,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, the vigilance also summoned six officials from the food and civil supplies department’s head office in Chandigarh for questioning related to “missing” record files of Singla’s elevation as chief of vigilance committee in the department which was allegedly cleared by Ashu. “They have joined the investigation,” said the SSP.

The vigilance has alleged that Telu Ram, one of many such contractors, had bagged a contract for lifting and transporting wheat and paddy grains from mandis of Ludhiana district after paying a bribe of Rs 26 lakh. The vigilance further said that the in-gate passes pertaining to loading/unloading of foodgrain, and registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters/motorcycles/cars, which cannot transport foodgrain. The details of the registration numbers of the said vehicles as well as the quantity of the commodity mentioned in these gate passes prima facie appear to be a case of fake reporting and embezzlement of the foodgrain.

The vigilance bureau has booked eight accused — contractors Telu Ram, Sandeep Bhatia and Jagroop Singh; former minister Ashu, his aides Pankaj Meenu Malhotra and Inderjit Indi, commission agent Krishan Lal and Rakesh Singla, the dismissed official of the food department — in the case. Three have been arrested, while the rest are absconding.