Punjab vigilance nominates five more accused in LIT sale of plots case

Nearly two months after the Punjab vigilance bureau booked six officials of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), including its former chairman and Congress leader Raman Balasubramanium, the vigilance nominated five more people as accused in the case pertaining to alleged corruption in allotment of residential plots under the locally displaced persons’ (LDP) scheme.

Of these five, four are government officials, said the vigilance.

They are executive engineer (XEN) Boota Ram, XEN Jagdev Singh, junior engineer (JE) Inderjeet Singh — all from LIT, junior engineer Mandeep Singh from Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and Kamaldeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.

“Jagdev Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Kamaldeep Singh have been arrested,” said Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, SSP, vigilance, Ludhiana range.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that during the investigation in a corruption case registered on July 14 (FIR number 8) related to three LIT officials caught taking bribe, it was found that officials of the LIT in connivance with others had allotted residential plots to unauthorised persons under the LDP scheme. Though some of the allottees had already died, their plots were reallotted by the LIT officials to unauthorised persons violating prescribed rules and in exchange of huge bribe money from the beneficiaries.

Thereafter, another corruption case was registered on July 28 (FIR number 9) against six LIT officials, including Raman Balasubramanium, who is currently absconding.

A vigilance spokesperson said that during the probe it has come on record that plot No 1544-D in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, was allotted to a private person Kamaldeep Singh in violation of the rules. In this case, JE Inderjeet Singh, XEN Boota Ram, XEN Jagdev Singh and MC official Mandeep Singh had allegedly “prepared false/fabricated reports regarding non-availability of water and sewerage facilities in the above said locality”.

Advertisement

“With an aim to favour the allottee, the above-mentioned officers/officials had waived off non-construction fine amounting to Rs 27 lakh without getting approval from competent authority whereas it was required to be charged, thereby causing huge financial loss to the state exchequer,” said the spokesperson.

They have been nominated as accused in the FIR number 9, registered under sections 7, 7A, 8, 12, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 409, 420, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC at VB Police Station, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana.

Earlier the vigilance had booked Balasubramanium, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, sub-divisional officer Ankit Narang, junior assistant Gagnadeep Goyal and Sandeep Sharma, PA to former chairman.

Advertisement

Kaur, Kumar and Sharma have been arrested and are in judicial custody.