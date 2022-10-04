Punjab Vigilance nabs catches legal metrology official taking bribe in Bathinda

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday caught a legal metrology inspector red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said that the accused, Inspector Legal Metrology (weight and measurements) Kawinder Singh, has been arrested on the complaint of Kanwar Yadwinder Singh of Bathinda, the owner of Akal Parivar Petrol Pump in Bathinda.

He said that the complainant had alleged that the inspector was demanding Rs 9,000 to give a clearance stamp for the machines at the petrol pump station during the annual weight and measurement inspection. Kanwar also alleged that the inspector asked for an employee to fill 15 litres of petrol in his vehicle for free.

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and caught the inspector accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress, the spokesperson said.