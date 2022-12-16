scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs two excise officials for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

The spokesperson further said after verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap and both the accused excise officials were caught red handed while taking a bribe money of Rs 5 lakh as a first installment in the presence of two official witnesses.

Giving details he informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said excise officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off fine imposed on his firm during a survey conducted by the department but deal was struck at Rs 12 lakh.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Thursday nabbed two officials from excise and taxation department for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Ludhiana.

The arrested officials were identified as Sandeep Singh, excise and taxation officer (ETO) and Vishal Sharma, an inspector.

A spokesperson of the bureau said that the accused, posted in the GST wing of Excise and Taxation department Ludhiana, have been arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar resident of Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. Giving details he informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said excise officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off fine imposed on his firm during a survey conducted by the department but deal was struck at Rs 12 lakh.

The spokesperson further said after verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap and both the accused excise officials were caught red handed while taking a bribe money of Rs 5 lakh as a first installment in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at VB police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana and further investigation was under progress.

16-12-2022
