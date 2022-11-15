scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Punjab vigilance nabs ASI, driver for accepting bribe of Rs 80,000

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI Gurjinder Singh, posted at Mohali, and driver Piyush Anand have been arrested on the complaint of Kailash Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Ludhiana.

Kailash Kumar told the VB that the duo demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 for allowing his vehicles laden with iron scrap without paying entry taxes at inter-state check post at Shambu in Patiala.(Representational image)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and a driver for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI Gurjinder Singh, posted at Mohali, and driver Piyush Anand have been arrested on the complaint of Kailash Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Ludhiana.

He told the VB that the duo demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 for allowing his vehicles laden with iron scrap without paying entry taxes at inter-state check post at Shambu in Patiala. He added that the ASI had told him that he would share a monthly bribe with driver Piyush Anand and department officials. A VB team laid a trap and the accused were nabbed while taking the bribe. A case under Section 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC was registered at VB police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:40:06 pm
Next Story

Difficult to develop app for auto services: Karnataka govt in meeting held to fix fares

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement