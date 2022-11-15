Punjab vigilance nabs ASI, driver for accepting bribe of Rs 80,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and a driver for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI Gurjinder Singh, posted at Mohali, and driver Piyush Anand have been arrested on the complaint of Kailash Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri in Ludhiana.

He told the VB that the duo demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 for allowing his vehicles laden with iron scrap without paying entry taxes at inter-state check post at Shambu in Patiala. He added that the ASI had told him that he would share a monthly bribe with driver Piyush Anand and department officials. A VB team laid a trap and the accused were nabbed while taking the bribe. A case under Section 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC was registered at VB police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana.