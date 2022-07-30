Punjab V-C row: Incident could have been avoided, says AAP spokesperson

July 30, 2022 1:47:05 pm
In its first reaction to the row involving Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) who has since resigned, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday defended its minister but said that the “dignity of the chair should be maintained” and the incident “could have been avoided”.
AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that the health system in the state was in shambles and the health minister was making personal visits to hospitals to get first-hand information. “Jouramajra is working hard and is personally visiting many hospitals to see the discrepancies. However, that one incident that happened should have been avoided. I find it very unfortunate and strongly feel that the dignity of the chair should be maintained. Our conduct in public should be well disciplined,” Kang said.
On Friday, during an inspection at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot, Jouramajra had forced Dr Bahadur to lie down on a damaged mattress in front of staff and patients. The incident drew widespread condemnation with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) calling it “humiliating”.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Kang said it was “a spur of the moment” incident. Regarding Dr Bahadur’s resignation, he said the decision lies in the hands of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann now. “I think he has already spoken to the health minister on this issue and has sought a report on the entire episode. The health minister has told him about the state of affairs in the hospital,” he said.
Two doctors have requested that they be relieved of their charge as principal-director and medical superintendent and Dr Bahadur’s personal assistant has resigned. “I can’t say anything on the rest of the resignations…the department concerned is to oversee everything ,” Kang said.
Kang pointed out that in the past, several scams have taken place in the name of providing infrastructure in hospitals. “Urgent attention is needed in the health sector” and the AAP was looking to “improve the conditions for the patients”, he said.
Kang added that Jouramajra had spoken to many patients at GGSMCH and they gave feedback about the state of affairs at the hospital. “There were incidents where patients spoke about the arrogant behaviour of senior doctors, and even the VC himself, whose office is in Faridkot,” Kang said.
Ground zero reports are a must, Kang said, but added that such incidents should not happen in the future. “This trend should not continue and our focus should be on improvement of services…Discipline is of utmost importance in public life,” he added. Everything needs to be set in order, but with discipline, said Kang.
He also hit out at the Congress. “We plan to start mohalla clinics and Congress criticises us, asking us to first take care of the existing hospitals. When we take care of the hospitals, they further criticise us,” Kang said.
