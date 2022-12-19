scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Punjab vet varsity organises dog show

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was the chief guest during the 'Valedictory Function'.

During the ‘Dog Show’ at GADVASU in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Punjab vet university, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, organised a dog show, Sunday. Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU said that the importance of pets is increasing with the rise in nuclear families and this show gave a chance to all stakeholders to discuss various issues related to the welfare of pet animals. The event was also important since this year has been recognised as ‘World Veterinary Year’.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was the chief guest during the ‘Valedictory Function’. Dr. Gosal said that dogs have proved their vitality and worth over the hundreds of years of their co-existence with human society. He said that the show was a great opportunity for pet owners to interact with veterinarians and industry. He lauded the significant progress made by GADVASU in promoting animal health and welfare in the state.

Dr H S Banga, registrar of the university said that such events help to demonstrate the strong bond and companionship between humans and pet animals.

Dr Dhiraj Gupta, organising secretary said that a skill show by the dog squad of the Home Guards was also arranged. Breed competitions were held across eight categories of dogs including Toy, Terrier, Utility, Hound, Gun dog, Working, Pastoral and Miscellaneous groups where more than 125 owners showcased their dogs. Ashvinder Singh and Amarjit Bath were honored for the service of stray dogs. GADVASU established a dialysis unit for dogs in the recent past.

How diversified was Punjab before the Green Revolution

