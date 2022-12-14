Punjab vet varsity GADVASU to hold Dog Show on December 18; here’s how pet owners can participate

Punjab’s state vet varsity, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana is going to organize a dog show on December 18 at the ground in front of the Administrative Block of the university.

In a statement, the varsity said that a wide variety of dogs of different breeds will compete in this dog show. Eminent and professional judging panel of the country is being invited for these competitions. Prizes will be given to the best dogs brought to the show. In this dog show all the major pharmaceutical companies of the country dealing with the canine products, the dog groomers and pet food manufactures will be participating. Poultry and fish product stalls will also be set up for gourmet.

The visitors will also be benefited with the university’s activities related to dogs through various stalls of different departments.

The owners can take advice from experts about their pets. The dog show will be a very good platform where all the stakeholders i.e. clinicians, students, pharmaceuticals, pet food manufacturers, dog breeders and all those who have a passion for these pets will gather and interact with each other. For registration and other information one can contact Head, Department of Veterinary Medicine, GADVASU or Dr DK Gupta of the same department on 94632-68027.