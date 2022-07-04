Punjab vet varsity GADVASU produces first OPU IVF calf in state

Punjab’s state vet varsity Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (GADVASU) Ludhiana, said Monday that its scientists have produced the state’s first elite female Sahiwal calf using the transfer of embryo produced by ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilization (OPU IVF) technique.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said that a team of scientists under Dr Narinder Singh and Gurjot Kaur Mavi achieved the feat.

“So far, only a few labs have been able to standardise and successfully produce live calves using this technique in the country. The GADVASU scientists have established 37 pregnancies using OPU IVF embryos from Sahiwal cows which are due for calving in the coming time,” said the varsity in a statement.

“In the present case, the eggs were collected from an elite Sahiwal cow having production potential of more than 4 kg milk per lactation and sex sorted semen from high pedigreed Sahiwal bull was used for IVF. The embryos produced were implanted into the uterus of crossbred cows used as surrogate dams on day seven of estrous cycle resulting in the birth of elite Sahiwal calf after nine months, the calf is healthy and doing well. Previously, the multiple ovulation and embryo transfer involving superovulation technique has been used to produce more than 200 HF and 73 Sahiwal calves by the university,” said the vice-chancellor.

Dr RS Grewal, director, livestock farms, informed that the project is funded under Rashtriya Gokul Mission Program by the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (DADF), Govt of India, with main focus to propagate the superior genetics of indigenous cattle breeds.

Dr JPS Gill shared that the GADVASU has also successfully established pregnancies in buffaloes and exotic breeds of cattle like HF and Jersey using OPU IVF technique at university farm and at farmer’s level. The university also provides OPU IVF services at field level to the interested farmers.

Dr Singh emphasised the need to multiply the elite buffaloes and dairy cattle at a faster rate using reproductive biotechniques to enhance milk production rather than to waste resources on multiplying and feeding of low and medium yield dairy animals.