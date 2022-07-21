Punjab vet varsity GADVASU notifies increase in internship allowance, students end protest

Punjab’s only state vet varsity, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana issued a notification Wednesday, approving the enhancement in internship allowance for its intern students from the existing Rs 6200 per month to Rs 15000.

For months, the students from GADVASU’s Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences (B.V.Sc) and Animal husbandry (AH) programme were on strike demanding an increase in their internship allowance, at par with vet varsities of other states.

The students ended their protest Wednesday after issuance of the notification. Recently, they had started a chain hunger strike on July 12 and two students were also rushed to the hospital after they got unwell. “Overworked and underpaid” was the slogan of the protest started by students of GADVASU who were demanding a hike in their stipends.

The students had highlighted that they were being paid the least among all vet varsities in the country, even as their counterparts were getting 17000 to 20000 in other vet varsities. The agitation of GADVASU students was going on for many past months, and the most recent was the chain hunger strike.

The notification issued by the Comptroller, GADVASU on Wednesday, reads: ‘The board of management in its 54th meeting held on 20-07-2022, has approved the recommendations made by the Finance Committee in its 29th meeting held on 20-07-2022, regarding enhancement of the internship allowance from the existing Rs 6,200 (Rs 3200 University share + Rs 3000 ICAR share) to Rs 15000 including ICAR share to the students of B.V.Sc and AH programme w.e.f the year 2022.”

On Tuesday, the announcement regarding the decision to enhance the allowance was made by AAP’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi through his verified Facebook page after a meeting with cabinet ministers including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The meeting was held in Chandigarh and representatives of protesting students had also attended the meeting.

Gogi stated that he has fulfilled his promise that he made with the interns by arranging their meeting with the finance minister.

The students said that although they were demanding an increase of the stipend to Rs 17000, but after negotiations the finance minister agreed to increase it to Rs 15000 which they accepted.

Two interns Shivam and Satnam who were on hunger strike and were referred to DMCH on Monday after getting unwell, were discharged.

Students shared that there were currently 103 students who were doing internship at GADVASU and as per the stipend policy, they were receiving Rs 6200 per month only.