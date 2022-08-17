scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Punjab VB registers case over irregularities in tenders for foodgrain transportation

The accused proprietor, Telu Ram of Udhanwal village, has been arrested.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 17, 2022 8:49:06 am
A spokesperson of the state VB said after verification of allegations levelled in a complaint, an FIR was registered against Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia, proprietors of above mentioned private firm besides government officials.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday registered a case against the owners of Gurdas Ram & company, a few officials of the state’s food & civil supplies department, and employees of the concerned procurement agencies for alleged irregularities in allotting and accepting tenders for labour, cartage and transportation for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

The FIR was registered under sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120 B Indian Penal Code and 7, 8, 12, 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act.
The VB spokesperson said that during the investigation, it was found that while submitting tenders for labour, cartage and transportation works in Ludhiana in 2020-21, the vehicles list submitted by the contractors contained registration numbers of those that were not verified by officials of district tender committee due to criminal connivance with each other. He added that as per the department’s policy, the committee should have rejected the bid but it wasn’t.

The spokesperson said that on the gate passes provided to carriages loading/unloading food grains, the registration numbers written were of vehicles like scooters, motorcycles etc. – vehicles that cannot transport goods.

The VB registered the case against the accused as well as department officials for submitting and accepting fake documents, conniving with each other for committing misappropriation and fake transportation of goods.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:49:06 am

