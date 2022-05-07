Punjab: Van with students turns turtle, 15 miss Class 10 board exam

Eighteen children were injured when an overloaded van carrying 30 students overturned in Punjab’s Faridkot district Friday morning, the police said. The students of Government School Koharwala were headed to an examination centre to write their Class 10 board exam.

Amid reports that all 30 students failed to appear for the exam, Faridkot district education officer Shivraj Kapoor said, “Only 15 students couldn’t appear for board exam. Rest were able to reach the centre a bit late. They were given 20 minutes extra time to complete the paper. For the other 15 students, we have sent the list to Secretary (education) Pardeep Aggarwal. He assured to get the exmas conducted for them after at a later date.”

According to the police, the small van meant for transporting goods overturned near Hrini village of Kotkapura constituency in the district. While the 18 injured students were hospitalised, the others sustained minor injuries, officers said, adding that those at the hospital were out of danger.

One student and the driver have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot while the others were being treated at the Civil Hospital in Kotkapura.