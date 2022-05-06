scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Punjab: 18 students injured, 30 miss Class 10 board exam as van overturns

According to the police, the small van meant for transporting goods overturned near Hrini village of Kotkapura constituency in Faridkot district.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 6, 2022 5:47:36 pm
One student and the driver have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot while the others are being treated at the Civil Hospital in Kotkapura. (File)

Eighteen children were injured as an overloaded van carrying 30 students overturned in Punjab’s Faridkot district on Friday morning, the police said. The students of Government School Koharwala were headed to an examination centre to write their Class 10 board exam, but missed it due to the accident, officers added.

According to the police, the small van meant for transporting goods overturned near Hrini village of Kotkapura constituency in the district. While the 18 injured students were hospitalised, the others sustained minor injuries, officers said, adding that those at the hospital were out of danger.

One student and the driver have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot while the others are being treated at the Civil Hospital in Kotkapura.

Jaskaran Singh, a local, expressed concern as to why a goods van was used to send students to an examination centre and why the vehicle was overloaded. The students were set to take their Punjabi exam on Friday.

