Punjab: Vaccination for 45+ beneficiaries halts in state stops as Centre fails to replenish stock

The Covid vaccination drive for beneficiaries in 45+ category remained suspended in most centres in Punjab on Sunday as the Centre failed to replenish the stock of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

On Sunday, only 4413 beneficiaries in the 45+ age group got theur first doses and just 1147 got their second dose from this age group.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19 Punjab, said that the Centre was yet to send fresh stocks for 45+ beneficiaries and since there were hardly any doses available in the districts, the number of people vaccinated on Sunday was very low.

“We are yet to receive the fresh supply of doses for both Covishield and Covaxin from the Centre for 45+ category. So, vaccination remained suspended in most Centres across districts. We hardly have any stock left for tomorrow (Monday). The officials from the Union health ministry have told us that fresh stock will be sent soon,” said Dr Bhaskar.

As per the new vaccination policy of the Centre, while the Union ministry of health will be supplying doses free of cost to states for beneficiaries who are 45+, the state governments will need to buy vaccines directly for people in the age group of 18-44 years from the manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday received 50,000 doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India for vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 years. Till now, the comapny has supplied 3 lakh doses to Punjab for inoculating people in the age group of 18 and 44 years, against the state’s total order for 30 lakh doses.

At least 32,653 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 and 44 received their jabs on Sunday. As per data, till Sunday 95,252 had received the first dose from this age group.

Punjab has so far opened vaccination for construction workers, families of healthcare workers and persons with comorbidities in the 18 to 44 years age group, owing to a limited supply of vaccines.

Punjab sees 7038 fresh cases, 202 deaths

For the third time in six days, the Covid death toll in Punjab crossed the 200-mark, with the state witnessing 202 people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, the daily health bulletin said on Sunday.

Earlier, the state had recorded 217 Covid deaths twice on May 11 and May 15, the highest single day toll ever since the pandemic started last year.

As per the district-wise break up of 202 deaths, the maximum — 22 deaths — were reported from Bathinda, followed by Ludhiana (20 deaths), Muktsar and Fazilka (19 each), Patiala (15), SAS Nagar (14), Jalandhar and Sangrur (12 each), Amritsar (11), Gurdaspur (9), Ferozepur and Pathankot (seven each), Kapurthala and Moga (six each), Hoshiarpur (five), Fatehgarh Sahib and Mansa (four each), Faridkot (three), Barnala, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran (two each) and Ropar (one).

The state also added 7038 fresh Covid cases to its tally, the bulletin stated. The total number of confirmed cases in the state as on Sunday stood at 497705, of which 75478 were active.

The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ has risen to 443 and those on oxygen support are 9796.

The maximum fresh cases Sunday were recorded in Ludhiana (942 cases), followed by Bathinda (705 cases), Jalandhar (673 cases), SAS Nagar (542 cases) and Fazilka (482 cases).