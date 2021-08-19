Punjab: Uptick in Covid cases again after reopening of schools, nearly 500 new cases reported in eight days

Punjab has witnessed 498 new cases in the past eight days, as per data, witnessing a slow uptick in the number of Covid cases again.

The state on Wednesday recorded 54 new Covid cases, 17 more than what it had recorded a day before (Tuesday). There were zero Covid-related fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

From August 11 to August 18, Punjab has added 498 new Covid cases and nine deaths to its tally, says the official data released by the government. While 26 patients in the state are on oxygen support, nine are admitted in critical care level-3 facilities, while one patient is on ventilator support.

Punjab had reopened schools for all classes from August 2 and since then 856 new Covid cases have been recorded in the state. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Punjab breached the 6-lakh mark, with the state as of Wednesday having recorded 600,060 cases of the virus.

On July 18 the daily case count in Punjab had dropped below the 100 mark for the first time since the second wave peaked. The state had reported zero Covid deaths on July 27.

During the second wave, the daily case count in Punjab had touched a peak of 9100 cases on May 8 and the highest death count was recorded on May 18, when 231 people succumbed to the virus in a day.

From July 18 to August 10, Punjab witnessed less than 100 cases on all days, before witnessing 107 fresh cases again on August 11.

Even as daily the Covid deaths in Punjab have reduced significantly with zero deaths reported on at least seven days since July 27, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) continues to remain the highest in the country at 2.72 per cent. A total of 16,345 people have lost their lives to Covid since the pandemic started last year.

A total of 687 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state till Wednesday of which 52 patients have died and 203 are under treatment.

Currently, there are 545 active Covid cases in Punjab.