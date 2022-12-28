scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

PU Patiala’s research on farmers’ protest to be published in 2023

PU Patiala vice-chancellor Prof Arvind said that the struggle of farmers and farm labourers at the borders of Delhi gave recognition to Punjab and its farmers at international level.

A meeting of scholars was held at Punjabi University, Patiala, Tuesday to finalise the details of research project that was undertaken by the varsity on farmers protest against three farm laws.

PU Patiala vice-chancellor Prof Arvind said that the struggle of farmers and farm labourers at the borders of Delhi, which forced union government to rollback the three laws, gave recognition to Punjab and its farmers at international level.

He added that to understand each aspect of this struggle which was led by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, the varsity had undertaken a research project. He said that scholars and academicians from different varsities and institutions were made a part of this project so that all aspects of it were studied in detail.

It was decided in the meeting that the research project will be concluded in 2023 and its findings will be published in the form of a book, the varsity said.

Amaravati farmers protest against Andhra Pradesh govt's plan for three state capitals

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 04:46 IST
