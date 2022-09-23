Punjabi University employee found dead on campus, cops claim suicide

An employee of Punjabi University, Patiala, was found dead inside the university campus on Thursday, with police claiming that the man had died by suicide.

According to the police, the body of Rohtash Kumar (28) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a room in Waris Bhawan of the university on Thursday.

Kumar, police said, was working at the university as a helper in the mess since 2016. He was a native of Haryana and is survived by wife and a one-year old daughter.

Investigators said that they were waiting for Kumar’s family to record their statement and the body has been sent for autopsy.

A statement released by the university on Thursday said, “It was an unfortunate incident”, and that Rohtash Kumar, who was a daily-wager, “died under mysterious circumstances”. The statement further said that the cops from Urban Estate police station of Patiala were informed and they took the body to Rajindra Hospital for autopsy.

Professor Arvind, vice chancellor of the university, said that a human life being lost was the most unfortunate thing that could happen. “We should wait for the police probe to conclude before commenting on the reason behind this extreme step,” he said. The room where the body was found has been sealed by the university.