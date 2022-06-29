Punjab: Two taxi drivers arrested with over 20 kg drug ICE in Ludhiana

The anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two drug smugglers and claimed recovery of 20.80 kg Amphetamine or Crystal Meth, known as ICE, from Ludhiana.

The operation was carried out by the teams of STF Ludhiana unit led by AIG Snehdeep Sharma. The arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Bobby (40) of village Sunet and Arjun (26) of Ambedkar Nagar and both work as taxi drivers in Ludhiana, said the police who also booked the main supplier, identified as Vishal alias Vinay, a resident of Labour Colony.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that following a reliable information that Harpreet and Arjun would deliver supply of ICE at T-Point in BRS Nagar Ludhiana on a motorcycle, a police team, led by incharge STF (Ludhiana range) inspector Harbans Singh, raided the location and arrested both the smugglers after recovering 2 kg ICE concealed in black colour bag along with a weighing machine from their possession.

He said that during investigation, the accused confessed to having been selling the drugs for over four years on the instructions of Vishal alias Vinay, who is learnt to be the kingpin.

Vinay, who is otherwise working as a realtor, is a stepbrother of Arjun and used to supply the drugs via Arjun and Harpreet, said the police.

The IGP said that following the confessions of both the accused, the police team has also recovered 18.80 kg ICE along with a weighing machine from the house of Vinay, situated at Labour Colony at Jawahar Nagar in Ludhiana. The drugs were concealed in an almirah kept on the second floor of the house, he said.

He added that all the forward and backward linkages will be traced during the investigations, no accused will be spared and the strictest possible action will be initiated as per the provisions of NDPS Act. AIG Snehdeep Sharma said that the police teams are on manhunt to arrest absconding accused Vinay.