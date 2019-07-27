Punjab: Two suspected addicts found hanging from tree in Barnala

Two suspected drug addicts were found hanging from a tree in the grain market of Beehla village on Thursday morning.

A bottle of liquor was found near the tree where they were hanging. Villagers said that Jaswinder Singh (21) and Gurkirat Singh (25) had been doing drugs for the past three years and it was likely that both committed suicide due to being depressed over non-availability of drugs. Police, however, is investigating the matter.

Gurkirat’s father, a daily wager, had also got his son admitted in a de-addiction centre earlier. “For the past 2 months, he was not consuming any drug. I have no idea happened to him Wednesday night. We are not able to believe this incident,” said Baldev Singh, his father. Baldev, villagers said, had to sell off his land due to his son’s addiction. Jaswinder Singh’s father, Bhupinder Singh, was a bus driver. He was in deep shock after getting the news.

Mintu Singh, sarpanch of village, told The Indian Express, said, “We heard that both boys used to do drugs. God knows what happened last night.”

Harjeet Singh, SSP Barnala, said: “We recovered one liquor bottle from the site and found both boys hanging from the tree. Though it has been stated that both used to take drugs, but it has not been yet established if they committed suicide because of addiction or there was some other reason. Gurkirat had managed to become clean, hence it is yet to be known as what was the reason behind this suicide.”

He added, ”We are also looking into if there was involvement of a third person. Postmortem has shown death due to hanging, but detailed report will indicate as which drugs they were consuming.”