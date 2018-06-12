Uproar over Doraha canal video: Two-member PPCB panel visits factory, claims no ‘industrial waste’ found

The video, made by an unidentified person, shows two men emptying at least four bags of jet black ash and other waste into the Doraha canal. (File) The video, made by an unidentified person, shows two men emptying at least four bags of jet black ash and other waste into the Doraha canal. (File)

A day after a video of two men throwing at least four sacks of ‘ black coloured waste’ in Doraha canal (First Patiala feeder) in Ludhiana went viral on social media, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) concluded that ‘no industrial waste’ was found in the cycle parts manufacturing unit owned by them, during a physical inspection Monday.

Meanwhile, a Daily Diary Report (DDR) was registered at Doraha police station on the complaint of irrigation and canals department under Section 70 of the Canal and Drainage Act, 1873.

Inspector Manjit Singh, SHO Doraha police station said, “As per the Act, the offense invites punishment of maximum of three months so we cannot register an FIR. Thus, a DDR has been filed. Further proceedings will be held in court.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kahan Singh Pannu, PPCB chairman,said that a two-member team visited the factory premises of Ganpati Impex in Ludhiana, a cycle parts manufacturing unit, owned by brothers Rajeev Jain and Sanjeev Jain. He claimed that ‘no industrial waste’ was found.

“The purpose was to check if their unit releases some chemicals or residue which they might have disposed. But we found no such black residue or toxic chemicals in their factory. According to our enquiry, it was hawan samagri,” Pannu said.

The PPCB chairmen further said, “Punjab waters are being polluted daily, everyone is doing it. I cannot shoot these two men just because they have been captured in a video. They have already given a written apology. Our enquiry says it is not industrial waste and hence PPCB can do nothing now. Police and canals department will enquire further.”

On the other hand, VK Garg, Executive Engineer (XEN) Ropar, canals department, said that they had written to police to register an FIR. “I have no idea why a DDR was registered and not an FIR. We wrote to police to register an FIR.”

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said that PPCB, canals department and police will be submitting a final report to him. “All three departments are on it. They will submit a final report to me,” he said.

