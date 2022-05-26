Punjab: Groom, his parents booked for giving ‘triple talaq’ to woman over dowry demand

The Khanna police booked four persons including a man and his parents for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ to a Muslim woman by writing it on paper.

The woman’s father got the FIR registered at Samrala police station, alleging that the groom and his family gave triple talaq to his daughter after he failed to fulfil their demand of a new car as dowry.

Yusuf, who hails from Kubba village, in his complaint which was lodged with Khanna Police in August last year, had said that his daughter had got married to Gulzar Nabi of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh on March 11 last year. When his daughter came to her parental house for first time after marriage, Gulzar’s parents demanded a new Maruti Alto car as dowry.

“After I expressed my inability to buy the new car, the accused left my daughter here at my house and after a few days sent a letter through matchmaker Noor Mohammad in which the accused had written ‘talaq’ three times in Urdu language,” said Yusuf in his statement.

The police have booked the groom Gulzar Nabi, his father Gulam Nabi, mother Sakina– of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh and matchmaker Noor Mohammad of Chowkimann, Jagraon (Ludhiana district) under the sections 498A of IPC and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 in an FIR registered at Samrala police station.

FIR has been registered after months of investigation, said an officer from Khanna Police. The police is yet to arrest the accused.