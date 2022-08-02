Punjab: 3,710 Tramadol tablets, 4.7 kg intoxicant powder seized from house of dismissed cop

The Punjab police on Monday recovered 3,710 tablets of Tramadol SR 100 mg, an intoxicant, and 4.7 kg intoxicant powder from the house of dismissed inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa in Ferozepur, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in Ludhiana.

The development comes a week after the Punjab Police dismissed Bajwa and two police aides – all three were posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur – after they allegedly falsely implicated two people in a drug case and extorted a huge amount of money from them. Gill said the two other policemen dismissed from service were ASI Angrej Singh and Head Constable Joginder Singh.

IGP Gill added that as part of the investigation into the case, police teams from Ferozepur had conducted a search at Bajwa’s rented house and recovered the intoxicants. The search was conducted following due procedure, in the presence of the duty magistrate, he added.

Following this recovery, a fresh first information report (FIR) was registered against Bajwa on Monday under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur. Further investigation is going on, IGP Gill said.