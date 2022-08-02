scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Punjab: 3,710 Tramadol tablets, 4.7 kg intoxicant powder seized from house of dismissed cop

Punjab Police had dismissed inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa and two police aides for allegedly falsely implicating two people in a drug case, and extorting money from them.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 2, 2022 11:27:21 am
The development comes a week after the Punjab Police dismissed inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa and two police aides after they allegedly falsely implicated two people in a drug case. (File photo)

The Punjab police on Monday recovered 3,710 tablets of Tramadol SR 100 mg, an intoxicant, and 4.7 kg intoxicant powder from the house of dismissed inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa in Ferozepur, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in Ludhiana.

The development comes a week after the Punjab Police dismissed Bajwa and two police aides – all three were posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur – after they allegedly falsely implicated two people in a drug case and extorted a huge amount of money from them. Gill said the two other policemen dismissed from service were ASI Angrej Singh and Head Constable Joginder Singh.

IGP Gill added that as part of the investigation into the case, police teams from Ferozepur had conducted a search at Bajwa’s rented house and recovered the intoxicants. The search was conducted following due procedure, in the presence of the duty magistrate, he added.

Following this recovery, a fresh first information report (FIR) was registered against Bajwa on Monday under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur. Further investigation is going on, IGP Gill said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:27:21 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement