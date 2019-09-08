Gypsy ride, bike rally, dhol beats — a small Punjab town comes out to give hero’s welcome to govt school teacher

It looked like any other night when a small town gears up to welcome a top politician. Hundreds of people at the railway station with garlands in hand, an open gypsy decorated with flowers parked outside, drummers ready with their dhols and youths on motorbikes waiting to escort the procession.

However, the man alighting at the railways station in the small town of Budhlada in Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday was no political leader. The town had congregated to give a hero’s welcome to Amarjit Singh Chahal, a government school teacher who received the National Award on the Teacher’s Day in Delhi on September 5.

For the people in Budhlada, counted among the ‘most backward’ towns in the state, it is feat worth emulating and celebrating.

From his colleagues at four schools where he has served to panchayat members of the four villages, district education officials, other locals and even the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Budh Ram – all pitched in to plan the grand welcome for Chahal. Even as the train was late by more than four hours, the locals waited patiently.

Chahal is credited for transformation of four government schools – primary schools at Ralli and Jeetsar Bachhoana and senior secondary schools at Boha and Ranghrial – into ‘Smart Schools’ with his unique and innovative ideas.

For example at Ralli, he had started the unique concept of U-shaped colourful benches and short podiums for primary students, ‘Baal Sabha’ (children’s meetings), scribbling and joining dots on walls, lessons through projector, computer lab etc in 2015 when no other government school in Punjab was going the ‘smart’ way. His inspirational transformation of the school was first highlighted by The Indian Express on August 5, 2015 following which he was nominated for state level Teacher’s Day Award by then education minister Daljeet Singh Cheema.

“Never before a government school teacher or in fact any teacher would have got a welcome like this. We wanted to do this because he has put our town on national map. Teachers from all four schools where he has worked till now, planned everything and asked panchayats to cooperate. A procession was taken out and he was escorted till home in an open gypsy. Locals on the stopped the procession to get photos clicked with him. Mostly politicians and celebrities get such treatment, not teachers,” said Avtar Singh, head teacher, Government Primary School, Ralli.

“A tag of being backward is attached with our town and we wanted people to know what he has achieved. First people thought that we were waiting for some politician at the railway station but later everyone was amused after coming to know that the arrangements were for a teacher,” he added.

Jarnail Singh, sarpanch of village Ranghrial, where Chahal is currently posted, said, “Our village school has been completely transformed. Now, our village is lnown nationally as a teacher from here has won the National Award. It is a huge thing for entire Mansa district. So, we planned this welcome for our teacher,” he said.

Chahal, meanwhile, said that he was not expecting such a welcome and it was a pleasant surprise. “Who gives such a welcome to teachers? That too from a government school. I am indebted,” he said.