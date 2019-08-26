Punjab: Asked to remove cattle from street, man kills co-villager with ice pick

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death his co-villager who asked him to remove his cattle tied in the middle of the street in Samrala. Police said that the accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, stabbed one Tanvir Singh (31) with an ice pick in Bagli Kalan village.

The incident happened Friday late when Tanvir, who was working as a labourer at a factory, was returning to the village on his motorbike.

According to police, Tanvir saw that street was blocked with cattle tied in middle of the road. He asked Amandeep, the owner of them, to remove the cattle. The duo had a heated argument following which Amandeep stabbed Tanvir with the ice pick.

Inspector Sukhvir Singh, SHO, Samrala police station said that Tanvir was stabbed with the ice prick on his chest and back.

“However, the attack on his chest proved fatal as the ice pick punctured his heart. There was internal bleeding and he died on the spot,” the SHO said.

An FIR was registered against Amandeep Singh under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Samrala police station on the statement of Tanvir’s cousin Parminder Rinku. The SHO said that Rinku is an eye-witness to the crime.