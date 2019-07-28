Punjab: Told to chain his dog, murder convict out on bail kills uncle, say cops

Advertising

Told to tame his dog, a murder convict out on bail attacked three members of his extended family leading to death of one person, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at Saidoke village in Moga Friday late. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Darshan Singh Lalli, who was earlier awarded a jail term of 10 years after being convicted of his business partner’s murder in 2009 in Barnala district. Out on bail since 2017, he is absconding after the incident.

Lalli lived with his mother, police said. Their house shares a porch with that of Lalli’s paternal uncle Sukhminder Singh.

Police said that Lalli’s dog, a pitbull, would often cross over to his uncle’s place and create nuisance. “There used to be daily fights over the dog and Sukhminder used to tell Lalli to take care of his pet. However, Lalli ,an alcoholic, did not listen,” said Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO, Nihal Singh Wala police station.

On Friday, the dog again crossed over to their place and allegedly attacked Sukhminder and his son Nirmal Singh. Around 8.30 pm, Sukhminder called Lalli to discuss the issue but the latter attacked him with a baseball bat. He also allegedly attacked his aunt Jaswinder Kaur and Nirmal. When his mother tried to intervene, Lalli allegedly attacked her too.

Sukhminder was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital where he died.

The SHO said that an FIR for murder has been registered against Lalli on the statement of Nirmal Singh.