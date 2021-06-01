Punjab to receive 7.8 lakh vaccine doses in June’s first fortnight

For 18-44 age group, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to supply directly 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield to Punjab before June 15.

Punjab is expected to receive a total of 7.81 lakh doses of Covid vaccine in June’s first fortnight, as per the allocation received by Punjab government.

For June 1-15, the state is expected to get supply of 5.88 lakh doses from Centre (for 45 years and above group) which includes 4.69 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.19 lakh doses of Covaxin.

For 18-44 age group, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to supply directly 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield to Punjab before June 15. The state is also expecting direct supply of 36,000 doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in the same period.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 2,221 fresh Covid cases and 117 more deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin Monday.

The number of fresh recoveries (4,904) exceeded the number of new cases Monday.

With 117 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 14,550. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,67,607 and the number of active cases is 36,433. A total of 314 patients are on ventilator support and 4,450 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 117 deaths, 12 died from Patiala followed by Bathinda (11), SAS Nagar and Muktsar (9 each), Ludhiana, Sangrur and Gurdaspur (8 each), Amritsar and Jalandhar (7 each), Ferozepur (6), Fazilka (5), Faridkot and Mansa (4 each), Barnala, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur (3 each), Moga (2) and Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Ropar (1 each).

The highest fresh cases were reported from district Ludhiana (241), followed by Jalandhar (223), Bathinda (184), Amritsar (164) and Mansa (152).

A total of 281 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 39 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.