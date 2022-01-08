Punjab to impart IELTS training through govt ITIs, says minister

The Punjab government has decided to impart IELTS (International English Language Testing System) coaching through government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in association with Cambridge University Press India, a subsidiary of the Cambridge University Press UK, which develops and publishes educational courses and instructional material.

At a function held in Chandigarh to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university, Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjit Singh said that around 6 lakh students from Punjab prepare for IELTS every year.

He said that the MoU includes a teacher training programme for trainers through an authorised test centre and the university will provide the teaching module as well as the material and teaching partners.

”Punjab is a leading state for migration with widespread diaspora, known for its hard work and entrepreneurship. They have established themselves in many countries, where the numbers of those moving to live, work or study is increasing day by day. We want to explore how they can also be better trained in English or other foreign languages before their departure so they may easily be able to get jobs and join the workforce once they arrive,” he added.

He said that Punjab was pleased to be the first state to sign an MoU with Cambridge University Press India for providing coaching & training of IELTS to the youth of Punjab in government ITIs and polytechnics across Punjab. “We have set up Foreign Study and Placement Cell in Punjab to facilitate the migration of youth through legal pathways to foreign countries through a very robust system of District Bureaus of Employment and Enterprise (DBEEs),” he said.

The MoU will provide an opportunity to approximately 40,000 young aspirants to get coaching and training of IELTS in the government technical institutes in Punjab through well-trained and certified trainers, he said.

Cambridge University will conduct an IELTS test for all English teachers in government ITIs and polytechnics and those who get eight bands in the IELTS examination will be nominated for IELTS coaching. This will save the youth from getting duped by private IELTS trainers who charge a hefty amount of fees. Their trainers are not qualified and specialised, said the minister.

He added that the department has also decided to draft a atandard operating procedure (SOP) for all private IELTS centres for setting up, accreditation and management of English language training centres. Underscoring the need for framing the SOPs to regulate ghost immigration consultants, stopping fake marriages and controlling biometric appointment issues in Punjab, he said that the Punjab government is committed to providing the youth of state moving to foreign lands a legalised framework through which they move abroad without falling a prey to sharks who are trying to mint money by fulfilling their dreams through illegal way.

He said that no stone will be left unturned for ensuring that youth don’t get exploited at the hands of fake and illegal travel agents.