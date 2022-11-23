scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Punjab education minister seeks info about teachers deputed in other govt depts

Bains said that he has received reports from the field that some employees of the school education department are assigned jobs in different offices instead of teaching the students in the schools.

Punjab Education minister wants to bring teachers working in other department back to schools (Representational file/image)

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains has launched a campaign to bring back the teachers assigned other duties or deputed in different offices instead of teaching in schools for a long time.

Bains said that he has received reports from the field that some employees of the school education department are assigned jobs in different offices instead of teaching the students in the schools, which was causing a lot of damage to the education of the students in the state.

Bains said that in this regard complete data has been sought from the district education offices and they have been directed to furnish details about the name and position of the employee who left the school and how long they have been on duty outside the school and also by whose orders this appointment was made.

After collecting all the information, they will be brought to school with immediate effect. Bains added that if any school head or district officer tries to conceal the data of an employee, a stern departmental action will be taken against them. He said that teachers will solely concentrate on teaching work and not be assigned any other task.

