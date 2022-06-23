BJP leader dies of swine flu in Ludhiana, first death this year

June 23, 2022 10:57:28 am
Sandeep Kapur, 45, co-convenor of BJP’s legal cell, died of swine flu in a private hospital Tuesday This is the first death due to swine flu in Punjab this year, said Dr Ramanpreet, district epidemiologist, Ludhiana.
Kapur had been associated with the BJP for long. He was earlier part of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and became BJYM president of Ludhiana district in 2007. He had also been state vice-president of BJYM, said Pushpinder Singal, district Ludhiana president of BJP.
Kapur had unsuccessfully contested municipal corporation election in 2007 against the Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu and later against the Congress’s Narinder Kala in 2012. He is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-