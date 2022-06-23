scorecardresearch
BJP leader dies of swine flu in Ludhiana, first death this year

This is the first death due to swine flu in Punjab this year, said Dr Ramanpreet, district epidemiologist, Ludhiana.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 23, 2022 10:57:28 am
swine flu death, punjab news, bjp news, swine flu cases, punjab news todayBJP leader Sandeep Kapur had been associated with the BJP for long.

Sandeep Kapur, 45, co-convenor of BJP’s legal cell, died of swine flu in a private hospital Tuesday This is the first death due to swine flu in Punjab this year, said Dr Ramanpreet, district epidemiologist, Ludhiana.

Kapur had been associated with the BJP for long. He was earlier part of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and became BJYM president of Ludhiana district in 2007. He had also been state vice-president of BJYM, said Pushpinder Singal, district Ludhiana president of BJP.

Kapur had unsuccessfully contested municipal corporation election in 2007 against the Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu and later against the Congress’s Narinder Kala in 2012. He is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

