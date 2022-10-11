Punjab: STF busts drug racket running from Ludhiana jail

The Ludhiana unit of Punjab police’s anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) claimed busting another racket allegedly running from Ludhiana central jail, for supplying drugs to jail inmates.

Police said that two accused were arrested while the kingpin of the racket is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail. The STF has initiated proceedings to bring the jail inmate on production warrant for questioning, while the mobile phone allegedly used in the crime has been seized by the jail staff.

The STF recovered 400 gm of heroin, Rs 10,000 drug money, a motorcycle and a scooter from the possession of two other accused identified as– Parminder Singh alias Gaggu, 28, of Salem Tabri and Harjinder Singh alias Goldy, 29, of Janta Nagar. The kingpin of the racket, Ranjit Singh alias Kali of Village Salina of Moga, is lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at STF Ludhiana Range, said that they arrested the accused near PSPCL office at Gill road following a tip-off.

During questioning the accused told STF that they were running a drug supply racket and smuggling drugs in the jail with the help of Ranjit Singh alias Kali, who is possessing a mobile phone in the jail. Kali used to instruct them to hand over the consignment to his accomplices, who further supply it to jail, said the Inspector.

Gaggu is facing trial in a murder case and he is on bail. He had come in contact with Kali in jail. Goldy works at a welding workshop.

An FIR under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali.