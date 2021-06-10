Punjab: State sees 1407 fresh cases, adds 66 more Covid deaths

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 1407 fresh Covid-19 cases, while adding 66 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the daily health bulletin said.

All districts of the state, the bulletin said, recorded less than 200 new cases, as the state’s positivity rate further dropped to 2.29 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of fresh recoveries (2,521) again exceeded the number of new cases.

With the addition of 66 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,293 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state stood at 583,474 and the number of active cases was pegged at 17,344. A total of 240 patients are on ventilator support and 3,024 are on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of the 66 new deaths, the maximum number of fatalities — nine — were reported from Amritsar, followed by Ludhiana (eight), Jalandhar and Patiala (six each), Gurdaspur and Sangrur (five each), Bathinda and Ferozepur (four each), Kapurthala, Mansa, Pathankot, Ropar, Tarn Taran and Moga (two each), Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Barnala (one each).

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar (142), followed by Bathinda (117), Amritsar and Ludhiana (104 each), Hoshiarpur (96), and Ferozepur (93).

A total of 29807 vaccine jabs (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) were administered in Punjab on Wednesday.

Also, a total of 399 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date, and 49 have succumbed to this disease, as per the health bulletin.