Punjab state power corporation gets new chief amid stir threat by employees

Baldev Singh Sran has been appointed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at a time when 36,000 employees of the organisation have threatened to go on a strike from Thursday midnight if their salaries are not revised as per the new scales.

“These scales were announced about one-and-a-half months back but are not implemented yet. We are getting wages as per the old scale and hence, the employees have given a call to go on strike from the midnight of December 23. A blackout situation might arise if all employees go on a strike,” the employees associations said.

Sran, who has been appointed as PSPCL’s chief for a second time, said that he will be appealing to the employees to withdraw their stir consumers’ interests are of utmost importance for the organisation.

Sran was earlier the CMD from June 2018-June 2020 and has been appointed for another year now. The Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) employees’ association has also hailed the appointment of Sran as the CMD.

Ajaypal Singh Atwal, the general secretary of PSEB engineers’ association, said, “We welcome this appointment as it was our long-pending demand to appoint a technocrat to this post. Raghbir Singh Saini from the Bathinda thermal employees’ association also said, “Sran is an honest person apart from being a technical one. We always wanted a technical person to be the CMD. During his previous tenure, he had checked corruption in the department.”

Gursewak Singh, the president of Bathinda thermal plant employees’ association, while reiterating the aforesaid statements, said: “The new CMD is very honest and had worked really well during his first term. In 2019, he had helped PSPCL earn e revenue of Rs 400 crore by selling power worth Rs 1,200 crore to other states. Moreover, he had saved another Rs 1,000 crore by cancelling the contract of a company that was selling coal at higher prices.”

Following Sran, IAS officer A Venuprasad was made the CMD PSPCL. Venuprasad had the additional charge as CMD and during his tenure, Punjab witnessed a power crisis during the paddy season. The PSEB engineers’ association had also alleged that adequate maintenance work was not being done at the power grids, leading to power cuts across the state.

Sran, while talking to The Indian Express, said, “I will be joining from Thursday. I had applied for the post on October 14. My priority will be to check corruption in the offices because I believe that it is the root of all problems. Consumers are also advised to not bribe officials and get their work done through proper channels. If they face any problems, they can always raise the issue.”