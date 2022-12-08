Punjab: State-level games for specially abled children kick off in Ludhiana

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated two-day state-level games for specially abled children at Guru Nanak Stadium of Ludhiana on Thursday.

The games are being organised jointly by the state education department and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan.

As many as 1,650 specially abled athletes from 23 districts are participating in the games such as football, badminton, headball, volleyball, etc.

Image credit: Express photos

Bains said that he was fortunate enough to get this opportunity to launch these games for children with special needs who are the powerhouse of talent. Bains said that the AAP government was making all possible efforts to promote sports across the state and to channelise the boundless energy of these children in a positive direction. The state government was committed to giving a major push to sports activity in the state and ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ was one of such steps initiated by the government to make Punjab a frontrunner in sports, the minister added.

He said that these games are a step in the right direction as it will provide a suitable platform to the specially abled children to showcase their hidden talent. These games will also help the state government identify the strength and weaknesses of the sportspersons which will prove beneficial in preparing them for future national and international sporting events, Bains added.