Punjab should vote for party that solves their problems, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab president, Bhagwant Mann, on Friday stated that the Congress had turned Punjab into a land of dharnas and if his party is voted to power the dharnas will end as the government will solve all issues of the people.

Mann, who is also an MP, added that AAP, if voted to power in 2022, will fill the state exchequer by eliminating various mafias in the state.

On Friday, Mann addressed two rallies in Mansa district — one in Boha (Budhlada) in the favour of MLA Principal Budh Ram and another in Mansa for AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla.

In his rallies on Friday, Mann targeted the Congress government — including Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. he also trained his gun at SAD and took potshots at the Badal family.

Mann on Friday said that in Punjab, the condition of government schools, hospitals is miserable. Electricity was the costliest and there are toll plazas on every road. “Then how come Punjab’s exchequer is still empty?” he asked.

He added, “People of Punjab are paying their taxes regularly, but the government has not been facilitating the people with this money. The people in power — like Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals — were developing their properties in Siswan. The Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi, in the meantime, was giving people free water and electricity and providing them with the best education and treatment. “Even now, Delhi has no debt to its name. Here in Punjab, Congress did nothing for our government schools, hospitals and didn’t provide the promised employment. But Punjab’s exchequer is still empty and then the state is a Rs 3 lakh crore debt.”

Speaking about Budhlada MLA Principal Budh Ram, Mann said, “Mansa is considered as a backward area, thanks to the previous governments who had been ignoring it. But I want to congratulate the people of Budhlada for electing the most educated MLA in Punjab. Today, I promise you that with the formation of AAP’s government, your area will be given attention and the priority in development projects as it deserves.”

Mann further said that AAP will recruit agricultural experts for every village, so that they can guide people to do farming with the latest scientific techniques and make farming a for-profit business, unlike now when people choose it as their last resort.

Slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu for announcing Rs 2000 per month, and eight free gas cylinders for women, Mann said that the Punjab Congress chief was copying Kejriwal bit criticizing him at the same time. “They’ve been citing the excuse of their coffers being empty. Bbut now Sidhu is announcing Rs 5,000 for Class 5 pass, Rs 15,000 for Class 10 pass, and Rs. 20,000 for Class 12 woman students, besides promising them two-wheelers. This whole situation alone is proof enough that they (the Congress leaders) are not serious about the people of Punjab, they only care about being in power,” Mann said.