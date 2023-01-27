Punjab to spend Rs 29.08 cr for development of Ludhiana: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Punjab local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that it has been decided to spend approximately Rs 29.08 crore on development works in Ludhiana district.

Nijjar disclosed that Rs 27.67 crore will be spent on supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste for Municipal Corporation Ludhiana.

Operation and Maintenance is also included, he said.

Similarly, Rs 66.76 lakh will be spent for implementation of surveillance infrastructure in court complex, DC office and associated areas.

He said that Rs 74.7 lakh will be spent for supply of ready mix road repair bituminous material for Central Store Municipal Corporation Ludhiana.

Minister said that large population of Ludhiana will benefit from these development works. In this regard, the local government department has already started the office process.